Chennai

Seminar at CMC on effluent wastewater treatment

Special CorrespondentJuly 14, 2022 22:48 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 22:53 IST

A day-long technical seminar on Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR) based sewage and effluent treatment plants in hospitals was jointly organised by the Hubert Enviro Care Systems (HECS) Private Limited, the Medical Division of the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore on Thursday. According to a press release, K. Ayeratharasu Rajasekharan, Superintending Engineer (SE), PWD (Medical Division), highlighted the need to promote sustainable development and the need for reclamation of sewage and effluent wastewater from hospitals to reduce consumption of fresh water and also to comply with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) norms.   In the seminar, the success story of implementation of Mitsubishi Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR) Technology based Sewage Treatment was presented. A site visit to the 21-year-old sewage treatment plant, which was refurbished in 2020 by HECS, was facilitated by David Chandran, General Superintendent, CMC Vellore.

The fully automatic unit plant comprises sludge dewatering system, state-of-the-art centrifuge technology with excellent acoustic measures. The plant also continuously provides excellent water quality with minimum human interface and very low chemical and consumables. The seminar was preceded by a technical site visit to the two MLD MBR based STP, which is one of the largest in the hospital sector in the country. The technology session in the seminar was concluded by J.R.Moses, CEO, HECS, highlighting the changes in the technology and process in sewage treatment from pre-second world war times till now, the release said.

