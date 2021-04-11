Semi-wholesalers, retailers allowed to function in Koyambedu till Monday until further notice

CHENNAI

11 April 2021 01:18 IST

Semi-wholesalers and retailers have been allowed to function till Monday at the Koyambedu market. Further decisions on operations will be taken on Monday.

Following the new COVID-19 restrictions from Saturday, traders staged a protest on Friday. The Koyambedu Market Management Committee authorities allowed semi-wholesalers to operate temporarily on Saturday.

Alternate arrangements like functioning of shops on rotation basis, restrictions in hours of operation and reducing the number of workers are expected to be discussed during the meeting proposed to be held on Monday. Traders had complained that the new restrictions would affect the livelihood of several farmers and labourers, who are dependent on 1,800 semi-wholesale vegetable outlets and 650 fruits shops. They recalled that they resumed business after a gap of nearly eight months during the COVID-19 lockdown and trade was yet to stabilise.

S.S. Muthukumar, president, Koyambedu Market Semi-wholesalers’ Welfare Association, said the authorities concerned may consider other solutions instead of closing the entire segment of semi-wholesalers and retailers. These shops now function from midnight to noon.

“We are willing to restrict working hours from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. Individual customers are not allowed now and the market also has regular holidays. More restrictions in entry of two-wheelers and three-wheelers can be implemented to regulate traffic,” he added.