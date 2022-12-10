Semi-finals of BLoC Boardroom Challenge held across cities

December 10, 2022 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST

A team from IIM Trichy won the Chennai leg of the BLoC Boardroom Challenge 2022. The team, comprising Ankit Sahu, Jay Vaishnani, and Pratik Nayan Dash emerged as the winners, and a team from LIBA Chennai comprising Swetha A, Jessintha Rosaline R, and Dhiya Deepak were the runners-up.

KS Rao, Senior Vice President & Head, Investor Education and Distribution Development, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd; Lokeshwarri SK, Data Editor, businessline, Vishwadeep Kuila of Brand Vectors; and Executive Coach Siva Kumar were a part of the jury for the Chennai semi-finals.

Across the semi-finals rounds held in different cities students had to present growth strategies for a biotechnology company suggesting what kind of markets, products and investors will help the company maximise stakeholder value. The case which was given to them, was set by Brand Vectors’ Kuila, an IIM-A alumnus. The teams were scored on their understanding and analysis of the case, the case solution, their presentations, and also on teamwork.

In the Bengaluru semi-finals round, two teams from IIM Bangalore bagged the top places. Balaji MP, Achuthan K, and Sanjeeth Rajeshwaran were the winners, and Rahil Sonkusare, Debayan Dutta Chowdhury, and Naveen Verma were the runners-up. Along with Siva Kumar, Neelaratna Chowbal, Content Manager for Investor Education and Distribution Development team at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, made up the jury panel.

SIBM Pune emerged as the winners in the Pune semi-finals. The victorious three-member team consisted of Mohitsinh Rayjada, Anubhav Kumar, and Dhairya Shah from SIBM Pune were the winners in the Pune semi-finals and a team comprising Swapnil Sarkar, Giri Charan Kalyan Ganji, and Deeksha Pandey from IIM Nagpur were the runners-up. The jury members for the Pune semi-finals were KS Rao and Vishwadeep Kuila.

In the Hyderabad semi-finals, Sarthak Paikray, Utkarsh Choudhary, and Aditya Agarwal from IIM Sambalpur were the winners. Two teams tied for the runners-up place- Ayush Nahak, Anupam Nag, and Ankita Pal from Xaviers Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar and Sadvitha Gona and Adhokshaj SK of Administrative Staff College of India. Siva Kumar and Neelaratna Chowbal comprised the jury.

A team from JBIMS, Mumbai, comprising Jitesh Patil, Shyamli Nimkar and Mahesh Olambe won the Mumbai leg of BLoC Boardroom Challenge 2022. A team from SPJIMR Mumbai, Nikita Philips, Arpit Jain, and Divyansh Agrawal, finished second and also locked a spot in the finals as ‘Jury’s Choice’. Hari Viswanath, Deputy Portfolio Editor, The Hindu Businessline, joined Siva Kumar and Chowbal as a jury member.

In the Delhi semi-finals, a team comprising the trio of Sharath Chandra, Aditya Vikram, and G Bhanusekhar Reddy, from IIM Amritsar were the winners, and Shaurya Pratap Singh, Meet Mehta, and Siddhartha Raj, from IRMA, emerged as the runners-up. For the Delhi semi-finals, Parvatha Vardhini, Portfolio Editor, businessline, along with Siva Kumar and Chowbal, were jury members.

A team from XLRI Jamshedpur, Kushankur Datta, Debajyoti Das, and Varun Mikkilineni, won the Kolkata leg of the BLoC Boardroom Challenge 2022 and Shreya Parti and Himanshu Bulchandani from IIM Shillong were the runners-up. The jury members were KS Rao and Kuila.

The jury said that none of the teams from the Kochi round qualified for the finals.

The winning teams from each city will now compete in the grand finale, and the winning team stands to win ₹1 lakh, the runners-up ₹75,000, and the third-placed team ₹50,000.

The 2022 edition of the contest is sponsored by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund while the Exchange Partner is BSE and Knowledge Partner is Brand Vectors. The preliminary round questions were set by Siva Kumar.