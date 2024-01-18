Sembium All Women Police rescue girl from employer

January 18, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - Chennai

The Sembium All Women Police on Tuesday rescued a 14-year-old girl from her employer, following a complaint of assault and harassment filed by the girl’s mother.

A senior official of the City Police said J. Aneesha, a native of Vellore, had sent her daughter for a child caretaker job to a male nurse, identified as S. Joseph Jeevan Raj of Kumaran Nagar. He was engaged in offering home nursing services for children. On Sunday, Aneesha received a call from her daughter who said that her employer had assaulted and harassed her. She filed a complaint at the Sembium All Women Police Station, following which the girl was rescued.

The Sembium Police are investigating further.