Selfie point on Marina beach inaugurated

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday launched the Namma Chennai Selfie Point on Marina beach.

The artwork has been modelled on the structures at Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Experts and artists came up with various designs. Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash finalised the design of the artwork after getting the nod from the State government. The structure, estimated to have a budget of ₹24 lakh, has been designed to withstand any cyclone and weighs 2.5 tonnes.

The project has been funded by the Smart City mission. Namma Chennai is part of the development of an art district in the city.

“The structure is 28 feet in width, 10 feet in height and has a thickness of 2 feet. We want it to become another landmark on Marina beach. The selfie point is the first one in Tamil Nadu and the fourth in the country,” said Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Works) Meghanatha Reddy.

“The structure is a blend of Tamil and English. The selfie point will help tourists create fond memories of the city. The artwork shows that the city belongs to the people,” an official said.