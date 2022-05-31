Self-help group product exhibition to be held in Tamil Nadu colleges

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at a function to distribute funds to SHGs in Tiruttani. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The expo at Queen Mary’s College will be on till June 5

The Tamil Nadu Corporation for Women Development (TNCWD) has plans to conduct bazaars for selling goods manufactured by self-help groups on college campuses in the State.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurated the first SHG products bazaar at Queen Mary’s College during his recent visit to the institution. In the comments book at the venue, Mr. Stalin had appreciated the efforts of the SHGs and wished the exhibition well. The concept of forming self-help groups of women was introduced in 1989 with the objective of empowering them economically.

The exhibition at Queen Mary’s College will be on till June 5 and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all days. It has stalls selling pottery, clothes, artificial jewellery, home decoration items, sarees, plants, food items and organic millets-based food items made by members of 35 SHG groups from 10 districts.

“This is the first exhibition happening in a college after the lockdown restrictions were removed. The exhibitions would not be limited to students alone but open to the general public. It will be an opportunity for students to understand what goes behind being entrepreneurs and the women to know what a major segment of the market wants,” said B. Senthil Kumar, Manager, TNCDW.