Self-examination chart to aid in early detection of breast cancer

October 27, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 09:56 am IST - CHENNAI

A self-breast examination chart and an animated video were launched by the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC), along with the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, to create awareness about the importance of early detection in breast cancer treatment.

Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan on Thursday released the chart which will be put on display at 2,286 Primary Health Centres, 434 Child Development Project Offices, 38 District Social Welfare Offices, 38 District Project Offices, 38 Collectorate offices and all Corporations, said a press release.

Ms. Geetha Jeevan said the collaboration would innovatively promote health education and empower the women of the State in their healthcare journey. “Self-breast examination charts and videos are an essential tool in stressing the importance of early detection of breast cancer,” she said.

Manjula Rao, Consultant at Breast Oncoplastic Surgery, APCC, said that breast cancer, when detected early, was associated with excellent prognosis and survival rate. “If detected before it spreads to the regional lymph nodes, the five-year survival outcomes are as high as 99%,” said Ms. Manjula, who stressed the need to consult a doctor if breast lumps are spotted.

Some of the symptoms that signal breast cancer are painless breast lumps, spontaneous nipple discharges, nipple retraction, skin redness, dimpling and non-healing ulcers.

Prasad E., Senior Consultant at Medical Oncology, expounded early detection methods. Digital X-rays and mammograms are imperative for women aged 40 and above. “In the case of a strong family history of cancer, early screening with ultrasounds, mammograms, and in some instances, MRI scans, are recommended to detect early lesions,” Mr. Prasad said.

Shunchongam Jatak Chiru, Principal Secretary of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, V. Amuthavalli, Commissioner of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department and P. Kaarthiga, Additional Director of the department, were present.

Harshad Reddy, Director of Group Oncology and International, Apollo Hospitals Group, Radiation Oncologist Sapna Nangia, and Consultant Radiologist Muktha Mahajan participated.