Self-discipline can help diabetics live to be 100, says expert

People with diabetes can live up to be an active centenarian provided they maintain their health.

At an event at Dr. Mohan’s Diabets Specialities Centre three nonagenerians shared their experiences.

Former Chief Secretary P. Sabanayagam, 97, said, “So long as you are alive you must look after your health.” He published a book last year.

Akkama Krishnamurthy discovered she was diabetic when she turned 70 and has been on medication since. At 92, she continues to walk 40 minutes a day. The trustee in Navajyothi Trust also works with women in Andhra Mahila Sabha. “I just don’t want to be lazy and that is why I am mentally and physically well. Don’t allow stress to control you. You control your stres,” she said.

Agricultural scientist Seshadri Kannan, also 92, who said he had inherited the diabetes from his father regrets that he is unable to visit the doctor as regularly as he did earlier. A vegetarian, a teetotaller and non-smoker, he is worried that the disease might overtake him as he is unable to walk as much as he did earlier.

V. Mohan, founder-chairman of Dr. Mohan’s group of institutions, allayed his fears saying as people age, changes do set in.

The mantra for healthy living with diabetes were simple, according to him. It is enough to eat reasonably healthy diet. It is very important that diabetes is detected early so that blood pressure, sugar, lipids are under control. “The first 10 years are very important. If diabetes is well-controlled during those years it would prevent complications,” he explained.

From the day diabetes is detected it is necessary to keep HbA1C levels, cholesterol, lipids and BP under control. Simple acts such as walking, pranayama (deep breathing) and relaxation to wash away stress, help to maintain a healthy life, Dr. Mohan said.