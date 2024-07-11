ADVERTISEMENT

Self-defence training camp for tribal girls

Published - July 11, 2024 12:31 am IST

Police launch 30-Day Self-Defence Training Camp for 80 Tribal School Girls

The Hindu Bureau

Under the initiative of ‘Let’s Protect & Educate the Girl Child’, Kancheepuram District Police on Wednesday inaugurated a 30-day self-defence training camp for 80 schoolgirls from the tribal community. The camp was held at Orikkai and Ekanampet Government Girls High School. It aims to empower young girls with self-defence skills and awareness on education, safety and violence against children.

The event was presided over by Kancheepuram District Superintendent of Police K. Shanmugam and Additional Superintendent of Police S. Charles Sam Rajadurai. “This initiative is a significant step towards empowering tribal girls and ensuring their safety and well-being,” said Mr. Shanmugam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US