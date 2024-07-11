GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Self-defence training camp for tribal girls

Police launch 30-Day Self-Defence Training Camp for 80 Tribal School Girls

Published - July 11, 2024 12:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Under the initiative of ‘Let’s Protect & Educate the Girl Child’, Kancheepuram District Police on Wednesday inaugurated a 30-day self-defence training camp for 80 schoolgirls from the tribal community. The camp was held at Orikkai and Ekanampet Government Girls High School. It aims to empower young girls with self-defence skills and awareness on education, safety and violence against children.

The event was presided over by Kancheepuram District Superintendent of Police K. Shanmugam and Additional Superintendent of Police S. Charles Sam Rajadurai. “This initiative is a significant step towards empowering tribal girls and ensuring their safety and well-being,” said Mr. Shanmugam.

