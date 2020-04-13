Selective medicines to be delivered at homes

In view of the extension of lockdown, the Health department is facilitating door delivery of selective medicines based on doctors’ prescriptions.

The service is supported by the Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association and nearly 4,000 pharmacies have been networked.

People can call the toll free number — 18001212172 — and place their orders for medicines.

The association has facilitated door delivery of the medicines through the nearest medical shop.

Service launched

The service has been launched in Chennai and 37 districts in the State.

Officials said that this would cover drugs that are permitted for door delivery.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar launched the service on Monday.