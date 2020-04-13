Selective medicines to be delivered at homes

In view of the extension of lockdown, the Health department is facilitating door delivery of selective medicines based on doctors’ prescriptions.
The service is supported by the Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association and nearly 4,000 pharmacies have been networked.
People can call the toll free number — 18001212172 — and place their orders for medicines.
The association has facilitated door delivery of the medicines through the nearest medical shop.
Service launched
The service has been launched in Chennai and 37 districts in the State.
Officials said that this would cover drugs that are permitted for door delivery.
Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar launched the service on Monday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.