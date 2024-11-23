Selection committee asks candidates to approach NBEMS for clarifications on State rank list

With the State rank list for postgraduate medical admissions released recently, the Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education and Research has asked candidates to approach the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for any clarification in the State rank list.

In a notification issued a few days ago, the Selection Committee pointed out that NBEMS released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG score card with percentile scores for 2024-2025. In view of Tamil Nadu’s policy to add incentive marks for in-service candidates to the NEET scores, the State had requested NBEMS for raw scores, score of the top scorer in each shift and the number of candidates in each shift.

However, NBEMS refused to submit the data to the State. It requested TN to submit the State list, it said. After deliberations, the State list was submitted to NBEMS and subsequently, the board prepared the State-wise merit list and submitted. The Selection Committee told the candidates that NBEMS prepared the State merit list in view of the PG MD/MS examination being conducted in two shifts and percentile scores submitted in the score card, and asked candidates to contact the board for any clarification in the State rank list.

