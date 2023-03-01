Select students to undertake baseline assessment for admissions in model schools

March 01, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Admissions for Class 10 in model schools in Tamil Nadu will be done through baseline assessments to be conducted for students of Class 9 selected from government schools across the State.

In a circular sent to Chief Educational Officers across all districts, R. Sudhan, Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu Model Schools, has said that this assessment would take place on March 4 from 10.30 a.m. to noon.

A list of 240 students from each district had been selected to take up the assessment at a venue in their district. The Chief Educational Officers in each district had been instructed to hand over the list of selected students from each district to their school headmasters, who in turn have to ensure that the students need to turn up for the assessment on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The one-and-a-half hour assessment is expected to be conducted on a personalised OMR sheet which will be given to the students.