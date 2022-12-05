Select roads in Chennai to be made litter-free zones by December 21

December 05, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation is set to declare select corridors as litter free in all the 15 zones by December 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

The civic body made a similar proposal in 2013 but it could not be implemented because of inadequate manpower.

This time, the Corporation plans to constitute enforcement teams to prevent littering on select roads. The Corporation has planned to launch at least one or two litter-free corridors in each zone to motivate residents and traders to support the solid waste management initiatives.

The enforcement squads will comprise conservancy inspectors, conservancy supervisors, licence inspectors and animator supervisor headed by zonal assistant executive engineer of solid waste management department. The enforcement teams will be formed in all the zones before December 21. The enforcement teams will identify hotspots of illegal garbage dumping and levy fine on those littering the spots.

Shops that have failed to provide two bins for segregation and disposal of waste will be monitored by the enforcement squads. According to one estimate, there are 30,000 such shops in the Corporation limits.

Around 45,000 shops have started segregating waste, placing two bins for disposal of waste. The shopkeepers have been told to stop dumping of waste in storm-water drains.

Littering near bus stops has increased in various parts of the city. The Corporation has decided to place bins of small size near bus stops to prevent littering. An action plan for deployment of conservancy workers in the afternoon shift and placement of small bins near bus stops has been submitted. More conservancy workers are expected to be posted for litter-free corridors.