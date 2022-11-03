Sekarbabu reviews situation in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar zone

ADVERTISEMENT

HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu on Thursday conducted a review of the flood-mitigation work in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar zone.

Besides Mayor Priya Rajan, all the 15 councillors in the zone attended the meeting to resolve civic issues reported by residents.

Mr. Sekarbabu told presspersons that work on clearing the stagnant water had been completed in 95% of the locations in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar. Waterlogging had been reported in some interior areas such as Pattalam in the zone.



“Bleaching powder has been used to disinfect the areas after draining the stagnant water. Medical camps have been organised in some locations,” said the Minister.

The first phase of work in Gandhi Canal had been completed. The second phase of work would be taken up after the rains. Waterlogging had been reported in some areas where utilities of other line agencies had not been shifted.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has implemented more storm-water drain work in the last one year when compared with the projects implemented in the 10 years of AIADMK rule,” Mr. Sekarbabu added.