Sekarbabu ensures dignity for Narikurava woman at temple

She was denied permission to partake of ‘Annadhanam’

Ashwini, a Narikurava woman at Mamallapuram, was all over the social media last week. She was angry at the denial of permission for her to partake of ‘Annadhanam’ served at the Sthalasayanaperumal temple.

On Friday, she ate a full meal at the temple, seated between Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran. “She was extremely happy and wanted to meet the Chief Minister. I told her that I would convey her wish to the Chief Minister,” Mr. Sekarbabu told The Hindu.

Ashwini had alleged that she and other members of her community were not allowed to partake of ‘Annadhanam’ at the temple.

“When I questioned the man who wanted us to leave, he beat me with a stick. How can he do that? It was not his family wedding. They deny us a place because we are not educated. One day my son will come up in life,” she had said.

The Chief Minister’s Office brought the issue to the notice of Mr. Sekarbabu. Mr. Kumaragurubaran asked P. Jayaraman, Joint Commissioner, HR&CE, Kancheepuram, to trace her. “All we knew was that she had been denied food at a Perumal temple. We could spot her at Mamallapuram at last. She and her family are selling beads and bangles” Mr. Sekarbabu said.

Mr. Jayaraman said she and others were allowed to eat at the temple on Monday itself.

“When I decided to visit the temple, I wanted to see her. She told me that she was not able to believe that it would happen. We also distributed saris and dhotis to those who partook of ‘Annadhanam’,” Mr. Sekarbabu said.

The government sanctioned ₹63 lakh for conducting ‘Samprokshanam’ of the temple. It was last conducted in 1998.

The Minister also agreed to address the problems of the Narikuravas. Ms. Ashwini said she was born and brought up at Mamallapuram.

“Now we are allowed to eat at the temple.”