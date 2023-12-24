ADVERTISEMENT

Sekar Viswanathan elected vice-president of Education Promotion Society for India

December 24, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nearly 350 dignitaries from various higher education institutions were present 11th general body meeting of the non-profit society held in Bengaluru on December 22

The Hindu Bureau

Sekar Viswanathan | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Sekar Viswanathan, vice-president, Vellore Institute of Technology, was elected to the post of vice-president of the Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI), a non-profit society. During the 11th general body meeting of EPSI, which was held in Bengaluru on December 22, M.R. Jayaram, chancellor of Ramaiah University, was elected president, while Mr Viswanathan was elected vice-president, according to a press release. Nearly 350 persons, including presidents, chancellors, vice-chancellors, and principals, of various higher education institutions were present at the event.

