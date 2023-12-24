Sekar Viswanathan elected vice-president of Education Promotion Society for India

December 24, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sekar Viswanathan, vice-president, Vellore Institute of Technology, was elected to the post of vice-president of the Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI), a non-profit society. During the 11th general body meeting of EPSI, which was held in Bengaluru on December 22, M.R. Jayaram, chancellor of Ramaiah University, was elected president, while Mr Viswanathan was elected vice-president, according to a press release. Nearly 350 persons, including presidents, chancellors, vice-chancellors, and principals, of various higher education institutions were present at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.