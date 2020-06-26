Seized vehicles will be released only after lockdown is lifted, Chennai police say

The traffic police have said that all vehicles seized for violating prohibitory orders, will be released only after the lockdown is lifted.

As Chennai and parts of its adjoining districts are under a complete lockdown, the city police have prohibited gathering of more than five people in public places and have been implementing restrictions on the movement of vehicles on the roads from June 19. At 288 places, the police have set up vehicle check points, with iron barricades and check the vehicles moving on the roads.

As of Thursday, 33,455 vehicles that have been seized are parked at police stations or on roadsides or private parking lots hired by the police. Even parking lots in shopping malls are being used by police personnel to park these vehicles.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, A. Arun said “ Until now, traffic police personnel have booked over 33,000 cases against motorists for being out on the roads without passes or valid reasons. We have detained 26,334 vehicles. We will not release any vehicles until the lockdown is over. Violators should not be under the impression that the police will spare them if they come in cars. We have detained more than 1,500 cars as well.”

According to statistics provided by the traffic police, 10,390 cases were booked and 6,809 vehicles seized in Traffic, West. A total od 7,935 cases were booked and 7,928 vehicles seized in Traffic, South. As many as 4,457 cases were booked and 3,681 vehicles were seized in Traffic, East. Police booked 9,108 cases and seized 6,461 vehicles in Traffic, North.

“The main intention of the vehicle checks is to allow only permitted categories such essential services or medical services. We don’t allow anybody else to move around as they are supposed to stay at home. Members of the public can walk towards their shops in nearby areas. We are curtailing those travelling in cars or bikes on the pretext of visiting friends or relatives,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Traffic, N.M. Mylvahanan.