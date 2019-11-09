Seized vehicles occupy widened footpath

Vehicles seized by R4 Soundarapandian Angadi Police Station on Thyagaraya Road in T. Nagar has been dumped on the newly-laid footpath. This hinders a free movement for the pedestrians. Shoppers to Ranganathan Street, North Usman Road and G.N. Chetty Road frequent this footpath. Also, steel barricades have been kept there.

“Senior citizens and children get hurt when they hit these vehicles, especially on weekends, when the number of footfalls are high. Therefore, considering the safety of the pedestrians the space on the footpath should be restored,” says K. Sabarinath, a resident of West Mambalam. The footpath on Thyagaraya Road was widened recently as part of Pedestrian Plaza project which is being carried out under Smart City Mission at a cost of ₹33.80 crore. Near the police station, the footpath was made 12-metre wide. According to police sources, the space within the police station is inadequate therefore they make use of the footpath.

“On an average, more than 200 vehicles have been seized over the past few years are kept here. Many of them are under litigation. However, the vehicles will be removed from the footpath without much delay,” says a police official.