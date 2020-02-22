Seized vehicles eat into road space at Karayanchavdi junction

22 February 2020 17:29 IST

The footpath has not been spared either, say residents

A row of vehicles can be found dumped along a section of Poonamallee-Avadi Road — that is, from Karayanchavdi junction to the Office of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Poonamallee traffic). These are vehicles that had been seized by the traffic police. The presence of these vehicles hinders free movement of traffic at the narrow Karayanchavdi junction.

Those travelling to Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Vellore districts use this intersection; and therefore, it is extremely busy. Moreover, there are many healthcare and educational institutions, in addition to commercial establishments, in the vicinity; hence, traffic movement and other factors at the junction have to be well-regulated. However, residents complain of seized vehicles occupying a considerable road space at the junction. Interestingly, the premises of the traffic police is quite spacious. “These vehicles kept near the junction pose a threat to the safety of motorists and pedestrians. They have occupied the footpath as well,” says S. Murugesan, a resident of Poonamallee. As per norms, vehicles seized by the police are considered court property as they are under litigation. Till the respective cases are disposed of, the onus of protecting them lies with the respective police stations. It should be noted that in December 2019, the City Police Commissionerate with the help of Greater Chennai Corporation auctioned more than 12,000 unclaimed vehicles including 1,000 four-wheelers. Police sources say the vehciles will be relocated.

