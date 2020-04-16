Seized vehicles choke police stations

Many police stations in the city as well as across the State face a unique problem — a space crunch on account of vehicles seized from those violating prohibitory orders since March 24.

At over 150 checkpoints across Chennai, the police have been intercepting vehicles of motorists who do not have valid reasons for venturing out. “We are seizing vehicles after booking cases. Sometimes, we release the vehicles immediately after receiving an undertaking that the motorist will bring the vehicle when required. In other cases, we keep the vehicles in our custody,” said a senior officer.

Another officer said, “If a police station does not have adequate space to accommodate vehicles, they are parked in nearby Corporation premises such as grounds or schools. We also park them near checkpoints.”

On the city’s outskirts, police stations keep vehicles in grounds guarded by personnel.

According to the police, 1,79,827 vehicles have been seized from violators across the State. The city police seized 996 vehicles between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

The police have announced that the vehicles would be released to owners from April 24 on production of papers. The release would be done between 7 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. A message would be sent to the person named in the FIR to come and collect the vehicle.