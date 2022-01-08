Segregation of EVMs for Corporation council elections on Monday

CHENNAI

08 January 2022

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Saturday launched the first-level randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the 5,794 polling stations in the council election.

BEL engineers visited Chennai to check and certify 8,531 control units and 16,927 ballot units, before the randomisation in the presence of political party representatives on Saturday.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi launched the randomisation using EVM management software and ordered the segregation of the control units and ballot units allotted to each of the 37 assistant returning officers in the 200 wards of the city.

Each assistant returning officer will segregate the EVMs allotted for the wards on Monday in the presence of political party representatives. The EVMs are kept in Manali. After the second round of randomisation, the EVMs will be segregated for each of the 200 wards. The second round of randomisation will be done only after the candidates are finalised. The EVMs for polling stations will be allocated after the third round of randomisation. At least 20% more number of EVMs will be allocated to each of the 200 wards that go to polls.

The Mayor of Chennai, the Deputy Mayor and 200 councillors are to be elected in the Corporation elections.