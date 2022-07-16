Segregate garbage and be rewarded for it 

Thiruverkadu Municipality initiates a slew of measures to get residents to follow best practices in waste management

Residents of Thiruverkadu Municipality have started getting gift ‘coupons’ in return for segregated waste they hand over to conservancy workers. The coupon can be produced at designated shops and a discount of five to 10 per cent can be availed on a purchase.

This incentive is among a slew of initiatives by the Municipality to promote best practices in waste management as part of the State Government’s campaign ‘People’s Movement for Clean Cities’. The efforts also include making the municipality open-defecation free.

Albert Arulraj, sanitary inspector, Thiruverkadu, says the animators give out the coupons depending on how diligently a family segregates their household waste.

“We would have given out at least 1000 coupons so far and they redeem it at the 10 shops that have tied up with the municipality for this campaign,” says Arulraj.

For a municipality with 18 wards and a population of one lakh people, this is certainly a small number. So, officials try out other measures as well.

One, those composting waste would be honoured. Homes that keep recyclable waste aside are offered a pick-up service and also given a manjapai in return.

“To make youngsters and the general public understand where the segregated waste they give goes, we are conducting field tours and showing them the end-point. The larger goal is to make sure every citizen is responsible for the waste they generates and act responsibly,” says Arulraj.

Similarly, a ward that has been showing good progress in waste segregation has been identified as a model ward and every household here gets a blue and red bin to keep segregated garbage

Eliminating garbage black spots is a challenge for the sanitation department. Conservancy staff however try their best: They decorate these areas with kolams to ensure they stay clean. “If we spot people dumping garbage, we do not punish them, but gift them a bin,” says Arulraj.

“This is a developing town, with close to 23 metric tonnes of waste generated every day. Right now, we have not kept any waste-collection targets, but we are trying to drum up as much support as we can get for our initiatives.”