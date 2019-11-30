Seeing an old landmark of Chennai through new eyes

Early this week, David Shin crossed my path. Detraining from a suburban train, and heading out of Chennai Central station, it was a regular humdrum moment for me.

In contrast, David enjoying his moment down to the dregs, giving the final touch to a 3D representation of the Chennai Central he had created. It helped me see the building set in the Indo-sarcenic style of architecture, with fresh eyes.

The name ‘David Shin’ may resonate with some of the vloggers out there who are reading this. David has managed to fund a following for the travel content he posts on his YouTube channel, Korean Reaction.

The vlogger and solo content creator, who is from South Korea, is currently on a tour of India, which he believes has the potential to be the world’s number one tourism destination.

“I love India; India is a beautiful country “ were the constant words from him.

He is in India from around 40 days now, and has visited Kolkata, Mumbai, Goa, Kerala and Puducherry) and his Indian trip would not be complete without visits to Madurai, Mysuru, Bengaluru. He also plans to visit the north-east, especially Meghalaya.

He is in Chennai now, having arrived in the city on November 22. His stops so far include the Shore Temple at Mahabalipuram, the Marina Bach, Express Avenue Mall, VR Mall and Kapaleeswarar Temple.

Gastronomically adventurous, he has been lapping up all the street food that Chennai has to offer.

When he was at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Central railway station, he could not help reach for his 3D pen.

In the vlog, you would hear his say this about the Central railway station, “If you google Chennai, it’s the first place you’ll see. So, I want to make it first with the 3D pen.”

He was attempting the work on a windy day, and so would revise his decision to stay entirely outdoors and finish the work, as the vlog would show. He would retreat into the inside of the station to “put together” a miniature model of the railway station, tower by tower and window-arch by window-arch.

It was time-consuming work, and the next day, when there was only a few loose ends to tie, he was deservedly delighting in the attention coming his way.

His entire vocabulary at the moment was reduced to just two words – vanakkam (greeting) and nandri (thanks) .

He made many friends with the autorickshaw drivers at the station, and posed with them for a picture with the miniature model of the Chennai Central in his hand, and the real structure towering the background.

He said that he enjoyed travelling by the ‘tuk-tuk’, and called it an adventure in itself.