GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seed by seed, Sristi Foundation shows the way for inclusive farming

Karthikeyan Ganesan, the founder-director of the foundation, delivers the G. Natarajan Memorial Endowment Lecture 2024, held by Vidya Sagar, a Chennai-based non-profit organisation

March 18, 2024 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Karthikeyan Ganesh, founder-director of Sristi Foundation, being felicitated by a member of Vidya Sagar on Sunday.

Karthikeyan Ganesh, founder-director of Sristi Foundation, being felicitated by a member of Vidya Sagar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

When Sristi Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) working for persons with intellectual disabilities, established its 10-acre community space at Konamangalam village in Villupuram district in 2013, the land was barren. With the intention of setting up a sustainable farm, Karthikeyan Ganesan, the NGO’s founder, searched for a source of water. This was when an elderly resident of the village suggested that rather than “looking down” for water, he should “look up”.

“So, we planned to save up every drop of rainwater. We built a bund around the village [Sristi Village] and dug up many ponds,” Mr. Ganesan said, delivering the G. Natarajan Memorial Endowment Lecture 2024, held on Sunday by Vidya Sagar, a Chennai-based non-profit organisation.

In 2014, five persons with intellectual disabilities were taken in as residents in the Sristi Village. In addition to the local team, these residents were allowed to participate in the farming tasks.

“At first, only Muntigia calabura (Singapore cherry tree) grew there. Many people advised that it was an exotic and invasive plant, and there would be no benefits to the land. But the thatha [elderly man] asked us to proceed because the fruits of the tree brought many birds. And the birds helped in planting the seeds of other trees,” Mr. Ganesan said, adding that the trees also helped improve the groundwater table after rains.

At the Sristi Foundation, the residents are involved in farmwork every day. “They do all the work even today. Planting, watering, mulching, and pruning,” Mr. Ganesan said. Along with the trees in the farm, the strength of the community also grew and now stands at 62.

Highlighting the importance of the healing quality of nature, Mr. Ganesan recounted the transformative effect farming had had on one particular resident, who at the time of admission was an alcoholic and was prone to violent fits.

“As time passed, he began spending his time farming and taking care of the animals at the farm and was eventually able to quit drinking. He even got a job at a poultry farm yesterday,” he added.

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.