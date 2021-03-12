Security will be intensified at vulnerable, critical poll booths in Chennai

On the rounds: Flying squads have seized 13 bags of gutkha, 2,960 kg of rice, 28.6 kg of silver and 73 g of gold.

565 vulnerable and 30 critical polling stations have been identified in the city

The Chennai District Election Office will facilitate additional security arrangements for electors in 565 vulnerable and 30 critical polling stations in 16 Assembly constituencies, said District Election Officer G. Prakash.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Thursday, Mr. Prakash said improved security arrangements were needed for electors in 158 residential areas that were vulnerable to electoral offence.

Over 30 polling stations at 10 locations in 16 Assembly constituencies had registered more than 90% turnout in the previous elections, and most of the votes were secured by a single candidate. Such polling stations have been categorised as critical.

“The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered postal ballot for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and COVID-19 patients. In Chennai district, 18,268 out of 1.08 lakh senior citizens have received 12D forms for postal ballot. A total of 7,460 persons with disabilities and 90 COVID-19 patients have also been identified for distribution of for postal ballot forms,” said Mr. Prakash.

As many as 1.19 lakh forms have been sent to residential neighbourhoods for facilitating postal ballot. A total of 5,236 senior citizens and 410 persons with disabilities have submitted the 12D forms to officials. “We will inform mediapersons about postal ballot shortly,” he said.

The District Election Office has received 30 complaints on the toll-free helpline 1800-425-7012. As many as 49 complaints have been received on the cVIGIL App. A total of 2,762 residents called the 1950 helpline to get explanation about electoral aspects such as Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC). Residents complained about 17 violations to the model code of conduct. A total of 14 FIRs have been registered.

Arrangements have been made for 9,847 voting machines with 7,292 control units and 7,474 VVPAT. Flying squads and static surveillance teams have seized 13 bags of gutkha, 2,960 kg of rice, 28.6 kg of silver and 73 g of gold so far.

“Election officials have cleared graffiti, posters and banners at 45,044 locations. We will start including the expenditure in the candidates’ account in the event of fresh defacements. Returning Officers have been empowered to reject the candidates who violate COVID-19 norms, such as mask wearing. Only two persons should accompany a candidate during nomination. They should wear masks,” Mr. Prakash said.