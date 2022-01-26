Security tightened for R-Day festivities

CHENNAI

26 January 2022 02:10 IST

Governor R.N. Ravi to unfurl the Tricolour

The city police have tightened security arrangements at several places across the city in view of the Republic Day celebrations to be held on Wednesday.

The celebrations will be held near Gandhi Square on Wednesday morning and Governor R.N.Ravi will unfurl the National flag. The police brought the venue under their control from Tuesday morning and thorough checks were conducted around the place.

In order to prevent sabotage activities, Security Chennai Police (SCP), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and Coastal Security Group conducted intensive checks across the city. Police personnel went on boats around the Adyar river and conducted anti-sabotage checks under the bridge in Kotturpuram, Adyar and other places.

Police personnel are patrolling the beach using beach buggies.