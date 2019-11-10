Security tightened around Chennai following Ayodhya verdict

The police on November 9 enhanced security arrangements across the city in the wake of the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Ayodhya title dispute case.

The day passed without incident.

Early in the day, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami issued a statement appealing to leaders of all religions to cooperate to maintain law and order in the State. He said while the Supreme Court was delivering its verdict, people must respect the judgment of the apex court, and not create law and order issues.

Uniformed police personnel were deployed in various parts of the city, especially densely populated areas, including Triplicane, Ice House, Thousand Lights and Egmore. Security was also beefed up in almost all places, including railway stations, bus stops and junctions.

The police patrolling was intensified. As many as 15 Deputy Commissioners, five Joint Commissioners and four Additional Commissioners of Police were on duty.

At the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Central railway station, the Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police tightened security. Superintendent of Police, Railways, Maheshwaran said security arrangements were in place at Central, Egmore and other railway stations.

Personnel were deployed for patrolling platforms and trains, and to ensure safety of the passengers. Over 2,000 police personnel, including 500 in Chennai, were deployed for bandobust duties.

Passengers at railway junctions were frisked, and their luggage scanned. Sniffer dogs were deployed by the RPF. Commissioner of Police A.K. Viswanathan monitored the security arrangements.

Exit and entry points

At the Chennai airport, police personnel were deployed at various points to ensure there were no issues. But passengers were not subjected to any additional screening, sources said. Flight schedules were undisrupted, they added.

Meanwhile, at Chennai Metro stations, additional police and private security personnel were posted.

“All stations are under CCTV camera surveillance. We are tracking train movements from the operation control centre as well,” an official said.