Security stepped up at theatres screening Amaran in Chennai

The Greater Chennai City Police has stepped up security for theatres that are screening the film Amaran starring Sivakarthikeyan after a few outfits staging protests condemning the portrayal of Muslims and Kashmiri people.

A senior police officer said police personnel have been deployed to pre-empt any untoward incident following calls from the outfits to ban the film and protests. Our personnel are guarding outside premises to ensure law and order maintained.

It may be recalled that the members of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Thursday staged a protest in front of actor and producer Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International which produced the film Amaran for its portrayal of Muslims in the film and seeking a ban on it.

