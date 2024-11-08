 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Security stepped up at theatres screening Amaran in Chennai

Published - November 08, 2024 10:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai City Police has stepped up security for theatres that are screening the film Amaran starring Sivakarthikeyan after a few outfits staging protests condemning the portrayal of Muslims and Kashmiri people.

A senior police officer said police personnel have been deployed to pre-empt any untoward incident following calls from the outfits to ban the film and protests. Our personnel are guarding outside premises to ensure law and order maintained.

It may be recalled that the members of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Thursday staged a protest in front of actor and producer Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International which produced the film Amaran for its portrayal of Muslims in the film and seeking a ban on it.

Published - November 08, 2024 10:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.