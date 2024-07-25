ADVERTISEMENT

Security staff found dead in air force station in Avadi 

Published - July 25, 2024 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old security staff member who was on duty was found dead at a watchtower in Avadi Airforce Station campus in the early hours of Wednesday. Police said it was a case of suicide. 

Police sources said the victim has been identified as Kalidas, 55, who was a Defence Security Corps personnel. He is native of Pazhayaagaram village near Poompuhar, and was staying with his family in the government quarters. 

On information from the defence establishment, Muthapudupet Police reached the spot and recovered the body. The body was sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050) EOM 

