Security outside Rajini’s house to be scaled down

The Chennai city police will scale down security arrangements outside actor Rajinikanth's house at Poes Garden.

The film star had reportedly requested the removal of the police personnel deployed outside his residence.

Following his speech at an event marking the 50th anniversary of the magazine Thuglak, some outfits staged protests outside his house, and he had also received threats. Subsequently, a five-member team, headed by a sub-inspector, was deployed for his security outside his house.

Since the protests against him had subsided, he sought the removal of the security arrangements.

Hence, on Saturday, the Deputy Commissioner (Intelligence), R. Thirunavukkarasu, met him to discuss his request and reviewed the security arrangements. After a discussion with City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan, it was decided that the number of personnel guarding the actor’s residence will be reduced to two. However, the strength of the patrol team at Poes Garden will be increased, sources said.