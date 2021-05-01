Security measures put in place ahead of counting day in Chennai

Final preparations: Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash and Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal inspecting a counting centre on Friday.

CHENNAI

01 May 2021 01:21 IST

Police Commissioner asks everyone to cooperate and adhere to COVID-19 norms

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at all important places and junctions across the entire jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Police in order to ensure peaceful counting of votes in the four centres on Sunday. Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal appealed to the representatives of political parties and candidates to comply with the COVID-19 protocols.

Mr. Aggarwal told The Hindu, “We appeal to everybody to cooperate and follow the COVID-19 norms. There should not be crowding outside counting centres. Only people who are authorised should come to the centres. No additional person other than the candidates, chief agents and counting agents should move about in view of the lockdown. Any crowding outside the counting centre is prohibited in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.”

Four centres

The counting of votes will be done on Sunday at Queen Mary’s College, Loyola College, Anna University and Madras Christian College.

Advertising

Advertising

Issuing elaborate guidelines, the police said candidates, chief agents, counting agents, presspersons, pass holders on counting duty and other officials connected with counting centre duties are permitted to enter the centres. The candidates, chief agents and counting agents will be allowed inside the counting centre only if they possess the COVID-19 negative certificate (RT-PCR test taken before 48 hours in government or approved hospitals) or the certificate of vaccination for two doses.

Thermal scanning will be done at the entrance of each counting centre and the temperature should be below 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. The candidates, chief agents and counting agents are allowed to bring only plain paper or notepad and a duplicate copy of Form-17C, furnished by the presiding officer concerned. Authorised Election Commission pass holders will be allowed with hand-held cameras.

No one is permitted to carry cell phones, cameras, firearms, explosive substances, pen knives, sticks, water bottles, tins, containers, tiffin boxes, matches, lighters, liquids or chemicals and edible items. No one is permitted to carry sharp objects and objectionable materials inside the counting centre.

The Election Commission of India has banned victory processions, celebrations and other activities. Only two persons will be allowed along with the candidate to receive the victory certificate.