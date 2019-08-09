Chennai

Security intensified at Chennai Airport

Ahead of Independence Day, security has been beefed up at the Chennai Airport.

Surveillance in all areas of the airport, including the parking lots, has been intensified. Passengers flying out of the Chennai Airport are requested to reach well in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

A special meeting was convened in this regard with all stakeholders at the airport. The heightened security measures will be in place till August 31, according to a press release issued by the AAI, Chennai Airport.

