Chennai

Security guard run over by garbage truck

A 49-year-old security guard of a private company was run over by a garbage truck at Anna Nagar on Tuesday night.

Dhanasekar, 49, of Arumbakkam, was riding a bicycle to his home after duty when the truck hit him from behind on Razaak Garden Road around 9 p.m., the police said. He came under the left front wheel. The traffic investigation police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.


