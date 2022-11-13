Security guard of private firm electrocuted in Chromepet

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 13, 2022 18:16 IST

A 28-year-old native of Bihar who was working as a security guard at a private telecom office in Chromepet was electrocuted on Sunday. The police have filed a case and are investigating. The Tambaram police said R. Krishnamohan Kumar was a native of Bihar. He worked at the telecom office on GST Road in Chromepet. On Sunday morning, he was electrocuted when he tried to open the shutters of the office. Immediately, the locals informed the Chromepet police, who rushed to the accident site and sent the body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem. There was a power leakage onto the door, the police said.

