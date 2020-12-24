Security Guard of a childcare home arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Avadi

The All-Women police, Avadi, on Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old security guard of a child care home for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl.
The offender has been identified as M. Devendran, 40, a native of Chetpet, in Tiruvannamalai district, who was working with the centre as a security guard-cum-driver of the centre where more than 20 children have been staying.
The victim is a 12-year-old girl. A complaint was lodged, based on the account given by the child with the Child Welfare Committee of Tiruvallur district and later it was investigated by the police.
On interrogation, he confessed to have committed the crime. Devendran was arrested for offences under provisions of tge Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). He was remanded in judicial custody.
In another case, the All-Women police, Tambaram, arrested a 39-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting his nine-year-old daughter at his house. He was arrested based on a complaint given by the mother of the victim, who said the offence was committed by him when she had gone out.
