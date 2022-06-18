Security guard murdered at a farmhouse on ECR

Police suspect that he was attacked during a drunken brawl

A 65-year-old security guard was found dead at a farmhouse at Kovalam on East Coast Road. The Kelambakkam police have taken up the case for investigation.

The police said the victim, Desingh, 65, from Semmanchery village, was a security guard in a farmhouse belonging to a doctor. As Desingh did not return home for a couple of days, his family members went in search of him and found him dead in his room at the farmhouse. The police suspect that the attackers had hit Desingh on his head with a hammer in a drunken brawl.