Security guard in Chennai accidentally fires gun while cleaning it, injures himself

Police said the 30-year-old was rushed to hospital and his condition is said to be stable

September 01, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old security guard was seriously injured as his licensed gun accidentally went off, while he was cleaning it, at a private cash management firm on Harrington Road in Chetpet on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Ranasingh Harindra, 30, a native of Bihar, who was working as a gun man, with a private cash management company. The company also undertakes cash filling at ATMs.

Police sources said on Friday morning, while Harindra was cleaning his licensed gun, a double barreled weapon, it accidentally went off, injuring his waist on the right side. He was immediately rushed by those who were nearby, to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital and his condition is stable, police said.

A police team led by the Inspector of Police, Chetpet rushed to the spot and an investigation is underway.

