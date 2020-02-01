Chennai

Security guard guns down staff at Heavy Vehicles Factory in Avadi

more-in

A defence security guard opened fire from his service rifle at his colleagues, killing one, at the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) in Avadi — a high-security premises, guarded by the Defence Security Corps. The victim was from Himachal Pradesh.

At around 12.15 a.m., Nilambasinha of Tripura went to a quarters where other guards were sleeping and opened fire. He was arrested.

Nilambasinha came out and roamed around the place for while. Senior officers and personnel of quick response team reached the spot and surrounded him with weapons. They ordered him to drop the rifle and surrender. After sometime, he calmed down and surrendered, police sources said.

He was handed over to police personnel from the Avadi Tank Factory. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ambattur I, Eswaran, and senior police officials inspected the spot and held enquiry.

Nilambasinha was arrested by police on charges of murder. Forensic Science experts also inspected the spot. A senior police officer said, “The suspect was shifted from Assam recently. He joined duty three days ago, and could have been depressed.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 1:28:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/security-guard-guns-down-staff-at-heavy-vehicles-factory-in-avadi/article30707058.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY