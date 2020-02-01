Security guard guns down staff at Heavy Vehicles Factory in Avadi

A defence security guard opened fire from his service rifle at his colleagues, killing one, at the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) in Avadi — a high-security premises, guarded by the Defence Security Corps. The victim was from Himachal Pradesh.

At around 12.15 a.m., Nilambasinha of Tripura went to a quarters where other guards were sleeping and opened fire. He was arrested.

Nilambasinha came out and roamed around the place for while. Senior officers and personnel of quick response team reached the spot and surrounded him with weapons. They ordered him to drop the rifle and surrender. After sometime, he calmed down and surrendered, police sources said.

He was handed over to police personnel from the Avadi Tank Factory. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ambattur I, Eswaran, and senior police officials inspected the spot and held enquiry.

Nilambasinha was arrested by police on charges of murder. Forensic Science experts also inspected the spot. A senior police officer said, “The suspect was shifted from Assam recently. He joined duty three days ago, and could have been depressed.”