Security guard guns down staff at Heavy Vehicles Factory at Avadi

A security guard shot dead another staff member at the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) in Avadi which is a high security premises guarded by Defence Security Corps, police said.

Initial information from police said the incident took place at 5.30 a.m. The victim has been identified as Girijesh Kumar, 48, from Himachal Pradesh.

In the early hours, Nilambra Kumar, a security staff, was on duty with his INSAF rifle. He went to the place where Girijesh Kumar was sleeping and opened fire at him, police said. Six bullets were pumped into his body. Other staff who heard the shots, came rushing and managed to overpower Nilambra Kumar.

Avadi Tank factory police was informed about the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ambattur Eswaran and Assistant Commissioner Sathiyamurthy inspected the spot.

Investigation is on to find out the reason behind the shooting.