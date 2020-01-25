Security guard bludgeoned

A 55-year-old security guard was beaten to death by suspected robbers at an under-construction a toll plaza near Nemilicherry.

A few truck drivers had parked their vehicles on the roadside. On Thursday night, two unidentified persons came there on a motorcycle.

Brandishing an iron rod, they robbed the drivers of cash, watches and mobile phones. Venkatesan, a security guard, saw them robbing the drivers of cash and snatching mobile phones from them. When he tried nabbing one of the suspects, the other beat him to death with an iron rod. They then fled the scene.

Drivers and passers-by rushed Venkatesan to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. The same night, the suspects attacked Ashok, an IT employee, while he was riding his two-wheeler in Pattabiram. His vehicle and mobile phone were taken by the suspects, the police said. The Mutha Pudupet police have registered a case and have intensified investigation.