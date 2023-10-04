ADVERTISEMENT

Security guard at toll plaza in Chennai killed after being hit by speeding truck

October 04, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The incident took place at the Mathur toll plaza; police have arrested the truck driver

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old security guard was killed at the Mathur toll plaza after being hit by a container truck on the evening of Tuesday, October 3, 2023. The Red Hills Traffic Investigation wing police have filed a case and arrested the driver of the truck, who initially fled the scene.

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said Jaiprakash, a resident J.J. Nagar in Manali, was working as a security guard involved in regulating traffic at the Mathur toll plaza. On Tuesday evening, Jaiprakash was regulating vehicles when he saw a speeding truck proceeding towards the toll plaza. When he tried to stop it, the truck driver took a sudden turn and hit him. The security guard was thrown a few metres away and was killed on the spot. 

Staff at the toll plaza rushed to stop the truck, but it sped off. They alerted the police control room, and the truck was detained near the Madhavaram roundtana by the Madhavaram traffic patrol team. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Red Hills traffic investigation wing police sent the body of Jaiprakash to the Government Stanley hospital for a post-mortem examination. The truck driver, Prabhu of Tirukoilur, was arrested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US