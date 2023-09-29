ADVERTISEMENT

Security guard arrested for sexually harassing woman in an apartment

September 29, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police inquiry reveals that the accused was involved in 53 criminal cases, including three murders, two attempt to murder, theft, robbery and drug peddling

The Hindu Bureau

The Anna Salai police on Friday arrested a security guard of an apartment who trespassed into the house of a woman and sexually harassed her in Royapettah.

The police inquiry revealed that the suspect, identified as John alias Little John, 40, of Ambattur, had 53 criminal cases against him, including three murders, two attempt to murder, theft, robbery and drug peddling. 

 The police said the complainant, a 23-year-old woman working in the city who lives with her friend in the apartment on ROB Main Street, Royapettah. On Thursday morning, when her friend answered the door, the security guard barged into the house and misbehaved with the complainant.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Immediately, she pushed the man to the balcony and locked the door. On hearing her pleas for help, the other residents in the apartment alerted the police control room.  Anna Salai Police team went to the house and arrested the security guard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US