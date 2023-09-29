HamberMenu
Security guard arrested for sexually harassing woman in an apartment

Police inquiry reveals that the accused was involved in 53 criminal cases, including three murders, two attempt to murder, theft, robbery and drug peddling

September 29, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Anna Salai police on Friday arrested a security guard of an apartment who trespassed into the house of a woman and sexually harassed her in Royapettah.

The police inquiry revealed that the suspect, identified as John alias Little John, 40, of Ambattur, had 53 criminal cases against him, including three murders, two attempt to murder, theft, robbery and drug peddling. 

 The police said the complainant, a 23-year-old woman working in the city who lives with her friend in the apartment on ROB Main Street, Royapettah. On Thursday morning, when her friend answered the door, the security guard barged into the house and misbehaved with the complainant.

Immediately, she pushed the man to the balcony and locked the door. On hearing her pleas for help, the other residents in the apartment alerted the police control room.  Anna Salai Police team went to the house and arrested the security guard.

