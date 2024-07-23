GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Security enhanced at Egmore Court Complex

This was done after two groups of lawyers clashed on the premises last week. The police have booked cases against 19 advocates involved in the disturbance and two separate FIRs were opened based on the complaints

Published - July 23, 2024 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel stationed at the Egmore Court Complex on Tuesday.

Police personnel stationed at the Egmore Court Complex on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Security has been enhanced at the Egmore Court Complex, which witnessed a clash between two groups of lawyers last week.

Last Friday, the clash broke out between two groups of young advocates outside the court halls in the campus. They were arguing over one of the advocates poaching another’s client. The argument suddenly escalated into a fight, and they began exchanging blows and hurled plastic chairs at each other.

A senior police officer said: ”We have booked cases following complaints from both groups of lawyers. Further investigation is on. The premises is already guarded by a unit of the Armed Reserve police.”

The Egmore police booked cases against 19 advocates involved in the disturbance and two separate first information reports (FIRs) were opened based on the complaints given by them for charges under Sections 191(3) (Whoever is guilty of rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon or with anything which, used as a weapon of offence, is likely to cause death), 351(2) (Criminal Intimidation), 118 (Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 190 (Unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police personnel allowed advocates and litigants on the premises after verifying their identity cards and other details.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate N. Kothandaraj issued a notification asking the advocates of the Egmore Court Advocates’ Association to only use rooms allotted to them as their office. Using the parking lots on the premises as offices is completely prohibited , he said.

S. Chandanbabu, president of the association, said those who indulged in the clash should be given exemplary punishment so that it would have deterrent effect on other troublemakers in the campus. Police should regularly monitor the people who come inside the campus with a motive to stir up trouble. There should be reasonable restriction on the movement of outsiders, he added.

The election for the office-bearers of the association will be held next month.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.