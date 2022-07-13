Security beefed up for AIADMK party office 

Houses of Palaniswami, Panneerselvam given protection

Houses of Palaniswami, Panneerselvam given protection

The city police have enhanced bandobust at the AIADMK party’s headquarters on Avvai Shanmugam Salai, following a violent clash between the supporters of the party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and ousted leader O. Panneerselvam on Monday.

Revenue officials sealed the premises on Monday and police were directed to provide protection. A senior police officer said, “We have booked a case in connection with the incident that occurred on Monday for rioting and possession of dangerous weapons, and other offences. Both groups lodged complaints accusing each other. As many as 52 injured persons, including two constables, have been admitted to hospitals. We will get their statements recorded and based on those, we will take further action.”

A special scheme was chalked out for providing round-the-clock protection to the party office. Security was beefed up at the residences of Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Panneerselvam. Sources said three special teams were formed under Deputy Commissioner, Mylapore, to trace those who indulged in the violence and to take further action against them.

Meanwhile, Adhi Rajaram, a district secretary of AIADMK, lodged a complaint with Royappettah police, alleging that Mr. Panneerselvam and 300 persons, including rowdies, came to the party office on Monday with knives, crowbars and wooden logs. AtAt the instigation of Mr. Panneerselvam, they attacked the partymen, who were outside the premises. They broke open the locks, and Mr. Panneerselvam and his supporters gained illegal access to the party office. They also indulged in vandalism inside the premises, he alleged.

He also claimed that they had looted important documents and expensive items from the office.