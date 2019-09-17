Security beefed up at Central station

Security has been enhanced at important locations across Tamil Nadu, including the Chennai Central railway station, following a terror threat reportedly sent by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
Railway stations and temples including the Kancheepuram Varadharajaperumal temple have been put under heavy security.
The police said a letter was received by the officials in the Rohtak railway station, Haryana, threatening to bomb stations and temples across six States by October 8. Several prominent railway stations, including those in Chennai, Rohtak, Hisar, Mumbai, Jaipur, Bhopal and Kota were named named in the letter.
Meanwhile, security at the Madras High Court has been tightened after a separate threatening letter.
