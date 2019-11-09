Security arrangements in Chennai stepped up, city remains peaceful

The Chennai City Police have enhanced security arrangements across the city in the wake of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya land case on Saturday.

Uniformed police personnel have been deployed in various parts of the city, especially those identified as highly-populated areas such as Triplicane, Ice House, Thousand Lights and Egmore.

An RPF sniffer dog, Julie, on duty at Chennai Central Railway station | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Commissioner of Police A.K. Viswanathan is personally monitoring arrangements from his office. Security has been beefed up at almost all public places including railway stations, bus stops and junctions. Police patrolling has also been intensified. As many as 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police and four Additional Commissioners of Police are on duty.

At Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central Railway Station, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police officers have tightened security. All passengers entering the railway junction are being frisked and their luggag scanned. Sniffer dogs have also been deployed by the RPF.

So far no untoward incident has been reported in the city. The situation is normal, said a senior police officer.