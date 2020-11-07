Security arrangements are in place for Deepavali shopping, Chennai Police Commissioner says

For surveillance, the police have deployed drones, installed advanced CCTV cameras with face-recognition software, and equipped their personnel with body cameras, the Commissioner said

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said elaborate bandobust arrangements have been made to ensure people follow all COVID-19 norms in shopping areas ahead of Deepavali, and to ensure crime-free Deepavali shopping and accident- free celebrations.

Mr. Aggarwal, accompanied by Additional Commissioner of Police, South R. Dhinakaran, Joint Commissioner of Police, South A.G. Babu, Deputy Commissioner of Police, T. Nagar, D. Hari Kiran Prasad, and other officers, reviewed bandobust arrangements in T. Nagar on Saturday.

For surveillance, the police have deployed drones, installed advanced closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras with face-recognition software, and equipped their personnel with body cameras.

Later talking to reporters, Mr. Aggarwal said a three-pronged strategy has been chalked out. He said 100 more CCTV cameras have been installed in shopping areas in addition to the already existing devices in Mambalam and Pondy Bazaar in T. Nagar. “The movement of the crowd is being monitored by police personnel in a control room. As and when any suspicious movement is noticed or any criminal suspect is found in the crowd, police personnel will take immediate action,” he said.

Mr. Aggarwal also said 500 police personnel would additionally be deployed since more shoppers are likely to visit over the weekends. As many as 10 beat constables have been given smart jackets with body cameras, and deployed for round-the-clock patrolling in 15 sectors .

Police watchtowers have been set up at vantage points. The police have also opened mini-control rooms and police assistance booths under the Mambalam and Soundarapandianar Angadi police station limits.

Mr. Aggarwal said similar bandobust arrangements would in place in shopping areas in other parts of the city as well.

Pointing out that the State government has issued standard operating procedures for shops and commercial establishments to ensure all COVID-19 norms are followed, the Commissioner said meetings were already conducted with the office-bearers of traders associations in the city to ensure compliance. He said all shops should ensure maintenance of physical distancing norms by shoppers, ensure compulsory wearing of masks and apply sanitizers.